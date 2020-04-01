Left Menu
CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:49 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Wednesday

"Have advised CBSE to conduct board exams only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Whenever CBSE is in a position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice. For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon," he said

The exams were postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

