Class 7 and 8 students in Karnataka to be promoted without exams: Minister

Karnataka Primary Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Thursday said the department has decided to promote class 7 and 8 students without any exams in the wake of the lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Class 9 students will be promoted based on formative and summative assessment during their class tests, the Minister said, regarding board exams-class ten (SSLC) and class twelve (second PUC one paper)- decision will be taken after April 14, once the lockdown is over.

"On March 13 we had taken a decision and issued order that there won't be exams from class one to six and all students will be promoted. Now class 7, 8, 9 and SSLC (class 10 board) exams are before us...after discussion with officials we have decided that class 7 and 8 will not have exams and students will be promoted," Suresh Kumar. Stating that there was plan to hold common evaluation exams for class 7 aimed at preparing them for higher classes, he said it was not right to do in a given situation.

For Class 9 students, already formative and summative assessment have been done during class exams on the basis of that they will be promoted to class 10, he said, adding that in case any student cannot be promoted based on these evaluations, respective schools can take decision after giving a chance for the student to prove himself. With regard to SSLC (class 10) exams and PUC (class 12) English paper that was remaining, the department will take a decision and announce the time table on assessing the situation after April 14.

He also appealed to students to remain at home and not to go out with joy of being promoted to higher class without any exams.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

