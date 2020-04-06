Don't assume complete withdrawal of lockdown in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister RajeshTope on Monday said that no one should be under the impressionof complete lifting of lockdown in the state after April 15

"No one should be under the impression of completelifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situationbetween April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before takinga decision on the lockdown," he told reporters

Tope said the Health department will discuss thesituation with the chief minister and later with the Unionministry before taking any decision regarding relaxing thelockdown.

