Māori Television to begin educational programs to support learning from home

Television, the internet, and hard copy learning packs are some of the ways whānau and ākonga Māori will be supported when schools and Kura return next week while Aotearoa stays the course of Alert Level 4, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.

Kelvin Davis said there is a range of distance learning initiatives for ākonga and their whānau in Kura and Māori medium settings who may not have access to devices or the internet.

"We are committed to making learning from home accessible for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau in kōhanga reo, puna reo, Kura tuatahi, and wharekura," Kelvin Davis said.

"This includes options like our new Ki te Ao Mārama online learning space; hard copy learning packs, and educational te reo programs on Māori Television.

"The Ministry of Education is working on having distance learning options available by next week, but we're mindful things won't be perfect on day one. This has been a significant undertaking by the Ministry at a challenging time.

"They're also working with device suppliers and internet providers to source devices and internet connections for learners and whānau to support continued learning in their homes.

"Right now we're prioritizing ākonga at wharekura and Kura tuarua engaged in NCEA subjects and will expand this to other students when more devices are available," Kelvin Davis said.

Online learning – Ki Te Ao Mārama

"Ki Te Ao Mārama is a new online space that provides whānau with practical advice, guidance, and resources to use with their tamariki. It's also intended to support the learning plans prepared by teachers," Kelvin Davis said.

Two sites are provided, one in Te Reo, and in English and support learners from kōhanga reo, through to senior secondary/wharekura.

There is a range of planning guides, activity templates, links to learning programs and access to storybooks in te reo Māori and range of other helpful rauemi

The online content is also included in the hard copy learning packs that will be sent to ākonga.

Māori Television

"We are working with Māori Television to provide educational te reo Māori programs to support learning from home. This is designed, but not limited to, helping areas where whānau don't have access to the internet or devices," Kelvin Davis said.

Programs will be aligned to the curriculum and contain age-appropriate content that tamariki can do on their own, with their siblings or together as a whānau.

Programs are for reo Māori learners of all ages, with a focus on those who are aged 0-18.

Programming will be tailored to specific age groups of reo Māori learners throughout the dayIwi Radio

"Iwi radio has a wide reach into Māori communities and we're also exploring this as a platform to broadcast educational content to our learners," Kelvin Davis said.

Radio content will be linked with the other rauemi in Ki Te Ao Mārama on Kauwhata Reo.

Hard Copy Learning Packs

"We're providing free learning packs with resources to support the lesson plans and activities provided by their kaiako to help tamariki learning at home in te reo Māori," Kelvin Davis said.

The packs include te reo Māori resources to encourage te reo at home with whānau, such as planning templates, stationery, worksheets, and learning activities.

There are sufficient packs available for learners in kōhanga reo, puna reo, Kura and Māori immersion settings, and wharekura. Learning packs are free and can be ordered online here: https://kauwhatareo.govt.nz/mi/news-holder/ki-te-ao-marama-learning-packs/Packs can also be ordered through Kura, wharekura or kōhanga reo. Packs will be couriered free of charge.

Professional Support

Kelvin Davis said the Te Ara Whitiki helpdesk has been re-established to assist kaiako with their distance learning. Meanwhile, Kura is able to repurpose their existing PLD hours or request PLD support by registering their interest with pld.enquiries@education.govt.nz

Te Ara Whītiki offers a range of resources to kaiako and Kura about technical information and how it can be used in teaching and learning, and support for technical issues.

The helpdesk is open from 8 am to 5 pm on business days. For support in Te Reo Māori call: 0508 294 462. For support in English call: 0800 700 401.

"It's important that Māori whanau and learners have information and access to support their learning from home," Kelvin Davis said.

"This is a challenging time for everyone, and I want to thank parents and learners for their understanding.

"Together we can all keep doing our part to stay home and save lives while supporting our children's learning and wellbeing," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

