Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carell in 'Space Force'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:53 IST
Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carell in 'Space Force'

"Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow is set to star in a recurring role in workplace comedy "Space Force" , which also features Steve Carell. According to Variety, the Netflix show focuses on Mark R Naird (Carell), a four-star general and decorated pilot who dreams of running the Air Force but instead finds himself tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: the titular Space Force.

Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Mark’s wife who is described as a woman who "sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades". With Mark facing new challenges, Maggie will also see expanding herself in new directions.

The series is co-created by Greg Daniels and Carell, who previously worked together on "The Office" . They will executive produce alongside Howard Klein from 3Arts.

Also featuring John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O Yang, among others, "Space Force" starts streaming from May 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed. According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seve...

Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa

Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of T...

Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms, misbehaving with BDO

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer BDO and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. A team led by ...

Minimal impact on students' job offers, summer internships amid COVID-19 crisis: IIM-C

At a time when most business schools of the country are finding it difficult to safeguard students placements and summer internships in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta claimed to have weathered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020