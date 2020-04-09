'Episodes' star Stephen Mangan to make screenwriting debut

Stephen Mangan, best known for starring in the series "Episodes" alongside Matt LeBlanc, is set to make his feature film screenwriting debut with the adaptation of popular children's novel "Harry And The Wrinklies". According to Deadline, the book by Alan Temperley, follows a boy who, after the sudden death of his parents, is sent off to live with an eclectic band of oldies at his aunt’s house.

Once there, he realises there is more to the OAPs (old age pensioners) than meets the eye, discovering they are a gang of convicted criminals-turned-Robin Hoods who use their heist skills to battle social injustice. Mangan said he is looking forward to working on the film.

"I watch a lot of family films with my children and I know which ones make each of my kids laugh and which ones I can watch on a loop without wanting to throw the TV out of the window. "The best are smart, funny and inspiring no matter what age you are and 'Harry And The Wrinklies' is the epitome of this. It has such a wonderful sense of mischief and anarchy and is the perfect jumping off point for an adventure caper that will make the whole family laugh," the actor-comic said.

Mangan also has BAFTA-winning sitcom Green Wing to his credit. Recently, he reprised his role in the second season hit BBC drama "The Split".

He is also credited as the co-writer of Channel 4 series "Hang Ups"..

