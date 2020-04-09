'Beware of the re-mix it will damage your eardrums': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on 'Masakali 2.0'

Left Menu
After music maestro AR Rahman, it is filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who on Thursday expressed disappointment over the recreated version of 'Masakali' song from his film 'Delhi-6.'

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:28 IST
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with actor Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

After music maestro AR Rahman, it is filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who on Thursday expressed disappointment over the recreated version of 'Masakali' song from his film 'Delhi-6.' The new re-mix titled 'Masakali 2.0', featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has received criticism not just from the music enthusiasts but also from the makers of the original.

The 56-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote: #Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums." Rakeysh retweeted a note by AR Rahman who on Wednesday expressed disapproval of the new version.

The legendary composer shared a note: "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations." "A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew. Lots of love and prayers, A.R. Rahman," the musician added.

Even the lyricist of the original song, Prasoon Joshi, criticised the remix and tweeted: "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when the original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Up to the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully, the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra" Responding to his tweet, Mehra mentioned, "#Delhi6 the movie & it's songs created with so much Luv & passion, let's save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes."

The original track released in 2009, was crooned by Mohit Chauhan and featured actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

