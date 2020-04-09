Domhnall Gleeson wanted General Hux to 'stick around a bit longer' in 'Rise of Skywalker'

Actor Domhnall Gleeson believes his "Star Wars" character General Hux could have been explored a little bit more ᨊin the franchise's recent film, "The Rise of Skywalker". Gleeson, 36, first played General Hux, the military commander of Kylo Ren's First Order, in 2015's "The Force Awaken". He later reprised the role in 2017's "The Last Jedi". However, his presence in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" was cut short after he is executed by Richard E Grant's General Pryde for being a Resistance spy.

"It would’ve been nice to stick around a little bit longer, for sure. It would’ve been nice to see the spy thing play out a little bit, but JJ (Abrams) knows what he’s doing, and I heard a kind of gasp in the cinema when it happened, so I guess he was right," Gleeson told IndieWire. However, he is glad that General Hux's death came at the hands of Grant's character as he is a fan of the actor's work.

"I’ve been a fan of Richard’s work for a very, very, very long time. So if you’re bowing out to anybody, there are a lot of worse people to bow out to," Gleeson said. "The Rise of Skywalker", which wrapped the sequel trilogy of the franchise, was mostly panned by critics upon its debut in December 2019. Many criticised Abrams for trying to course correct the franchise after the events of the previous film "The Last Jedi" as well as sidelining some of the new characters.

But Gleeson said he was happy with the final product. "The film is what the film needed to be, I think. There’s always stuff that you would like to see more of, but you can’t have a 17-hour film, I’ve been told. Apparently that’s not allowed, so I was happy with what was there," he said. The actor will next star in HBO series "Run" alongside Merritt Wever. The show will premiere on April 12.

