Kareena Kapoor reminisces her beach vacation

Just like many others who are dreaming of vacations during the lockdown, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too is seen reminiscing her beach vacations in her Thursday throwback post. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share an old picture in which she is seen soaking up the sun at a beach with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Raising up the heat at the beach, Kareena is seen slaying in a red bikini in the picture, while Saif, on the other hand, is seen chilling in a black coloured shorts. Though the celebrity couple looked stylish as always, the attraction of the picture is their little munchkin Taimur.

The family of three is seen hydrating themselves with coconut water while the partially cloudy skies, clear ocean water and lush green vegetation in the background added to the aesthetics of the picture. Putting the blame on her followers, Kareena captioned the picture, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!" but also confessed that she wants a beach vacation with the hashtag #TakeMeBack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

