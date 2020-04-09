Left Menu
Development News Edition

Randy Newman writes new quarantine tune 'Stay Away'

American singer-songwriter Randy Newman has written a song for the coronavirus era, 'Stay Away.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:40 IST
Randy Newman writes new quarantine tune 'Stay Away'
Randy Newman. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Randy Newman has written a song for the coronavirus era, 'Stay Away.' The 76-year-old the pop tunesmith took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and shared the isolation song.

He penned it at the request of a California radio station as a Public Service Announcement. He explained, "It's hard for Americans who don't like being told what to do at all, but in this case, you know, let's do it. We'll be all right."

The lyrics to 'Stay Away' include: "Baby, keep your distance, please/Stay away from me/Words of love in times like these," and, "Thirty years together/And we're still having fun/Once we were two/Now we are one." In the post accompanying the song, Newman wrote, "Stay Away", "Stay six feet away from other people. Wash your hands religiously and often." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 mln for second straight week

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for the second straight time last week as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak ab...

Contador sells bike from voided Giro victory to aid Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning the bike he rode in the 2011 Tour of Italy and Tour de France to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he said on Thursday. The fight against this COVID-19 continues, and I wanted to make an extra eff...

98-year-old Indian-origin woman beats Covid-19 to return to UK home

A 98-year-old Indian-origin woman has pleasantly surprised her doctors and family after beating Covid-19 to return to her home in Scotland within days of her hospital admission. Daphne Shah, who turns 99 in July, was taken to Ninewells Hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020