Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preity Zinta shares video of 'agility training' with pet amid lockdown period

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet 'Bruno'. The actor proved that she has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during the lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:43 IST
Preity Zinta shares video of 'agility training' with pet amid lockdown period
Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet 'Bruno'. The actor proved that she has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during the lockdown period. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video that showed her skipping past hurdles that she created out of the chair and a wooden stick. She performed this agility training session along with her pet dog and seems like they both are enjoying this workout session.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star captioned the post as, "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting." Lately, the 'Veer Zaara' actor is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets."Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Spains prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed from one of the worlds most devastating outbreaks of the coronaviru...

A funeral director fights for New York's coronavirus dead

Jesus Pujols has fetched the deceased from emergency rooms. He has stepped over bodies in refrigerated trailers. The funeral homes he serves are storing remains by the dozen, often in chapels chilled by cranked-up air conditioners. The 23...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop rail, air services till then

The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeonin...

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020