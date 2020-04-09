Preity Zinta shares video of 'agility training' with pet amid lockdown period

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet 'Bruno'. The actor proved that she has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during the lockdown period. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video that showed her skipping past hurdles that she created out of the chair and a wooden stick. She performed this agility training session along with her pet dog and seems like they both are enjoying this workout session.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star captioned the post as, "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting." Lately, the 'Veer Zaara' actor is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets."Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post. (ANI)

