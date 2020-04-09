Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut sheds 5 kgs of weight put on for 'Thalaivi' movie

Almost a month after revealing that she had gained 20 kilograms for the shoot of the biographical drama 'Thalaivi', actor Kangana Ranaut has lost five Kilograms of the extra weight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:10 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (file). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a month after revealing that she had gained 20 kilograms for the shoot of the biographical drama 'Thalaivi', actor Kangana Ranaut has lost five Kilograms of the extra weight. The details about her weight loss were revealed by her team in an Instagram post in which she is seen working out along with her fitness trainer.

"Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!" read the caption of the workout video. Earlier last month, Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that the actor had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick. The 'Tanu weds Manu' actor is currently in her hometown Manali and is practicing self-isolation. (ANI)

