PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:32 IST
Craig T Nelson to star in series 'The Operative'

Veteran actor Craig T Nelson is teaming up with his son, Noah, for the spy drama series "The Operative". The show is loosely based on the book "Code Name Stinger" by Harvey Gomberg, who will serve as a series consultant, reported Deadline.

Noah, best known for series such as "Hawaii Five-0" and "Secrets and Lies", has created the show. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Nelson, 76, will star as retired intelligence operative John Straw, who was mysteriously forced to end his career following the Cold War but re-emerges to warn of an upcoming attack on American soil.

"A young analyst named Emma, sent by the CIA to interview him about his claims, uncovers that Straw is full of stories, some pointing to a decades old conspiracy with ties to the Kremlin. "In her search for the truth, Emma and John soon become allies as they work together to try to stop a skilled, cunning, and formidable enemy before it’s too late," the official plotline reads. The project, set up at Landmark Studio Group, will be executive produced by Anne Clements, David Ozer and Tim Rouhana.

