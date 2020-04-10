Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflating budget of next film forces Scorsese to reach out to Netflix, Apple

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:26 IST
Inflating budget of next film forces Scorsese to reach out to Netflix, Apple

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reportedly in talks with Apple and Netflix to produce or distribute his next feature "Killers of the Flower Moon". After "The Irishman" , the veteran filmmaker is once again facing issues due to the budgetary issues.

According to Wall Street Journal, the inflating cost of the film, which has now reached the USD 200 million figure, has made the studio Paramount Pictures tense about the project. At the insistence of the studio, Scorsese's representatives have started talks with Netflix and Apple for either financing the film or distributing it.

According to the report, the filmmaker has also reached out to other potential players, Universal and MGM. Paramount is open to a deal that would still allow them to participate as as financier or distributor. "Killers of the Flower Moon" will feature Scorsese's favourite leading men -- Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film, based on David Grann's historical book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. This is the second time that the filmmaker is having trouble with making his film. His previously directorial, "The Irishman" was also set up at Paramount but due to its climbing cost, the film was sold to streamer Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lady Gaga wants to get married, have kids

Pop star Lady Gaga says it is her desire to get married and become a mother someday. The 34-year-old singer, who will be soon unveiling her new album Chromatica, is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.In an interv...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...

Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe

Australian cricket teams low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans than rather protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins rejecting former skipper Michael Clarkes cont...

Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020