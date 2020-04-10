Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Mirzapur Season 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Fans are ardently waiting to know when it will be released. They are also eager to get the latest updates directly from the production.

We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this post. It has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. In January this year, when the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Mirzapur Season 2's progress works have been halted due to coronavirus pandemic across the country. As far as the plot is concerned, it will mainly revolve around Guddu in Season 2 as he will be full of revenge for what Munna Bhaiya did in Season 1. Fans will highly entertain the fight between Munna Bhaiya and Guddu in the second season. In other words, Season 2 will be filled with plenty of actions, far beyond fans' expectations.

In Mirzapur Season 1, Bablu and Guddu got involved in the world of crime, drugs and violence after their encounter with Munna Bhaiya. The previous season ended with the death of fans' some favourite characters, like Guddu Bhaiyya's wife and Bablu bhaiyya shot by Munna Bhaiya. Thus, in Mirzapur Season 2, fans will see how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But we can say, it will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

