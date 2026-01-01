Tragedy at Blanket Drive: Speeding Car Wreaks Havoc in Mirzapur
A tragic incident in Mirzapur saw a car lose control and plow into a crowd at a blanket distribution event, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Villagers pursued the vehicle, but the driver escaped. Police continue to search for the suspect as investigations proceed.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of one person and injured six others when a speeding car crashed into a crowd during a blanket distribution event in Mirzapur. The incident unfolded on Thursday near Bhuilikhhas village, with a vehicle losing control on the Adalhat-Sherwa road.
ASP Manish Mishra reported that the car, en route from Sherwa to Adalhat, rammed into the gathering, striking and dragging a scooter. Rider Dharmendra died instantly. Villagers gave chase and stopped the car near Nandpur, but the driver managed to escape, leaving the police to seize the vehicle.
The injured have been admitted to the Jamalpur community health centre, while arrangements are made for the post-mortem of the deceased. The search for the absconding driver continues as police intensify their efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.
A fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps has left people dead and injured during New Year's celebrations, local media report, reports AP.
Collision Chaos in Chamoli: 88 Injured in Tunnel Train Mishap
Tragedy Strikes Ski Resort: Fire at Bar Leaves Dead and Injured
'Several tens of people' presumed dead, about 100 injured in fire at Swiss bar during New Year celebration, police say, reports AP.