Tragedy at Blanket Drive: Speeding Car Wreaks Havoc in Mirzapur

A tragic accident claimed the life of one person and injured six others when a speeding car crashed into a crowd during a blanket distribution event in Mirzapur. The incident unfolded on Thursday near Bhuilikhhas village, with a vehicle losing control on the Adalhat-Sherwa road.

ASP Manish Mishra reported that the car, en route from Sherwa to Adalhat, rammed into the gathering, striking and dragging a scooter. Rider Dharmendra died instantly. Villagers gave chase and stopped the car near Nandpur, but the driver managed to escape, leaving the police to seize the vehicle.

The injured have been admitted to the Jamalpur community health centre, while arrangements are made for the post-mortem of the deceased. The search for the absconding driver continues as police intensify their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)