The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

The 100 Season 7 is a highly anticipated television series of 2020 as fans are accustomed to getting one season in each year. The viewers believe they are coming close to the actual time of enjoying the seventh season. Read the texts below to get more information on it.

The 100 Season 7 is under production and makers are working on it. However, suspension of work is natural to expect due to coronavirus pandemic across the planet. We are pretty sure that the imminent seventh season will make you all amazed.

If sources are to be believed, The 100 Season 7 is going to be the last. It means the American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama television series, which premiered in March 2014 on The CW, is on the verge of completion. The novel series will have extra episodes this time before saying adieu to its viewers, according to some reports.

The 100 Season 7 is likely to have 16 episodes. The 100 Season 1, 4, 5 and 6 consisted of 13 episodes and Season 2 and 3 consisted of 16 episodes. The upcoming season is highly expected to air 16 episodes for marking the 100 episodes milestone. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Many fans are wondering if Eliza Taylor will return as Clarke Griffin in The 100 Season 7. The reality is that if the group leader Griffin does not die in the previous season, which is yet to be cleared, Eliza Taylor will surely reprise her role in Season 7.

The 100 Season 7 will start after the events of Season 6's finale. It will focus on the anomaly that was briefly explored in the previous season. As Hope is adult and Octavia is no more, it is certain that there will be lots of changes throughout the planet.

Apart from Eliza Taylor, actors such as Christopher Larkin, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsay Morgan and Bob Morley will be back in the series as Monty Green, Octavia Blake, Marcus Kane, Raven Reyes and Bellamy Blake respectively. Alaina Huffman will play a prisoner called Nikki.

The official description of Alaina Huffman's character, Nikki from the producers of the show, according to Deadline: "One of the newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts, Nikki is a bank robber and spree-killer who is both unpredictable and fierce. She will take on an unexpected leadership role, advocating for her people in the complicated new world of Sanctum."

The 100 Season 7 does not have an official airing date. But it is likely to be aired by summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

