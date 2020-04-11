Left Menu
Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.

"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," Farrow tweeted. Quincy Farrow-LePine, who was born as Kaeli-Sha, is the actor's youngest child.

Farrow had adopted Quincy in 1994 when she was just one-year-old, post the actor's split from filmmaker Woody Allen. Quincy is married and has a baby daughter named Coretta.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 100,000 people worldwide and infected 1.7 million others.

