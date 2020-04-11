David Bruckner to direct remake on 'Hellraiser'

"Night House" director David Bruckner will be tackling the remake of classic horror "Hellraiser" for Spyglass Media. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker will helm the project from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

The original movie, which was written and directed by Clive Barker, was a hit when it released in 1987. It spawned nine sequels over the years. Developed from Barker's own novella "The Hellbound Heart", the film was about the resurrection of Frank, who opens a door to another dimension and saw his body destroyed by the Cenobites, who are creatures from Hell that grant sadomasochistic pleasures to those who call upon them. The most notable Cenobite is Pinhead. Years later, Frank’s brother Larry moves into their late mother’s abandoned house with new wife Julia. He has an accident, which triggers Frank’s resurrection, and soon enables the Cenobites to come forth again.

The remake will be produced by David Goyer through his banner Phantom Four alongside Keith Levine..

