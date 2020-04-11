Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears thanks health care workers combating coronavirus

Britney Spears on Saturday thanked all the health care workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:02 IST
Britney Spears thanks health care workers combating coronavirus
A still from the video shared by Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Britney Spears on Saturday thanked all the health care workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the video message.

"To all the workers who have put so much time and dedication into helping us during the coronavirus, I want to say thank you to all of you," the singer said. "Your help and dedication mean so much to all of us and we love you," the 'Toxic' singer added.

The singer has been putting in a lot of effort via social media to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing amid these trying times. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner in a bid to promote social distancing shared an illustrational poster of her iconic hit "...Baby One More Time" but with a twist to the lyrics.

In the shared illustration, she is seen holding up a bottle of sanitiser, and next to that is written "my loneliness is saving me," instead of the song's original lyrics, "my loneliness is killing me." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

People hopeful amid COVID-19 crisis, says PU research survey

Despite a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, many Indians are hopeful, reveals an online research survey by the psychology department of Panjab University PU here on Friday. The survey collected findings based on mapping...

COVID-19: Micro-level monitoring at few places in Kasaragod

Kasarsgod Ker, Apr 11 PTI The northern-most Kasaragod district, which has accounted for 130 COVID-19 cases, imposed further rigorous micro-level monitoring in four areas from Saturday to ensure there was no community spread. Police sources ...

Beggars, urban poor scour once-pulsating Vaishali market for food, alms in reflection of lockdown fallout

Once pulsating with the shrill cries of fruit sellers, pleas of beggars and unending footfalls of shoppers, the Vaishali market is today a ghost town. Its multitude of stores selling almost everything from daily essentials to high-end elect...

Coronavirus HIGHLIGHTS: PM holds meeting with CM; Apple-Google bid to develop contact-tracing tech

PM holds meeting with CMs lockdown extension focus of discussion New Delhi As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on wheth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020