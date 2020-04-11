Bengal musicians go online to uplift spirits of people during lockdown

Musicians from West Bengal have taken the online route to provide mental succour to people during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Renowned musician Ustad Rashid Ali Khan and his son Armaan recently hosted an online 'bhajan' programme from their south Kolkata residence while 'bauls' of Birbhum district sang songs on the fight against coronavirus, all trying to uplift the spirits of the people of the state where 116 coronavirus have been reported so far.

Ustad Rashid Khan and his son presented a medley of three bhajans 'Dheere dheere re mana', 'Yeh andhiyara mit jayega' and 'Subah ho shaam ho tera naam japu'. "We can overcome any crisis if we seek solace in music," Khan told PTI on Friday.

Narayan Baul of Khairasol and Ananda Khyapa of Santiniketan, both in Birbhum district, have created awareness about coronavirus through their songs and urged people to fight the disease together and defeat it. Their songs have been widely shared on social media.

"Baul songs can send messages to the people and can be used as a tool for generating awareness. I have done my job," Khyapa said. On Ustad Rashid Khan's bhajans, Imam of Kolkata's Nakhoda Masjid, Shafique Qasmi said, "Doesn't the strains of shehnai played by Ustad Bismillah Khan appeal to everyone at Durga Puja marquees and on weddings? The creation of a person, irrespective of his or her religious beliefs, is for everyone." A spokesperson of the Sri Chaitanya Math in Sodepur said, "When a musician sings a devotional song, be it a kirtan, bhajan, qawwali or choir, it ultimately connects with the soul." PTI SUS ACD ACD

