Sophie Turner says she will ‘kill’ to go back to ‘X-Men’ franchise

Actor Sophie Turner says she would love to reprise her role of Jean Grey in future "X-Men" movies. Turner most recently played Jean Grey in 2019's "Dark Phoenix", her second outing since 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse"

''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... We had the best time in those movies. I would kill to go back," Turner said during a video chat session on Twitter. The actor currently stars in the TV series "Survive", in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization. The show marks her first after the finale of HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones", in which she played Sansa Stark.

