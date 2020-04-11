Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sophie Turner says she will ‘kill’ to go back to ‘X-Men’ franchise

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:26 IST
Sophie Turner says she will ‘kill’ to go back to ‘X-Men’ franchise
Sophie Turner (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Actor Sophie Turner says she would love to reprise her role of Jean Grey in future "X-Men" movies. Turner most recently played Jean Grey in 2019's "Dark Phoenix", her second outing since 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse"

''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... We had the best time in those movies. I would kill to go back," Turner said during a video chat session on Twitter. The actor currently stars in the TV series "Survive", in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization. The show marks her first after the finale of HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones", in which she played Sansa Stark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Athawale defends governor holding meetings with officials

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale denied on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari holding meetings with bureaucrats on coronavirus crisis undermines the state governments authority or creates two power centres. The Union Minister of ...

Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos

Air France KLM has requested several billion euros of emergency funds from the French state while it negotiates a loan package from banks, which would be guaranteed by France and the Netherlands, French business daily Les Echos reported.The...

COVID-19: Hundreds of health workers in Australia to undertake vaccine trial

Hundreds of health workers in the state of South Australia will undergo a clinical trial to test whether an established tuberculosis vaccine can be used to reduce the severity of the novel coronavirus symptoms by providing a boost to the im...

Beating virus would be 'real' victory, says PSG's Sarabia

Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia says that beating the coronavirus would be the real victory of the season, with most professional football shut down due to the pandemic. Frances Ligue 1 was suspended on March 13, with PSG sitting 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020