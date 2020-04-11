Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hema Malini expresses concern over health workers being mistreated

Actor Hema Malini on Saturday expressed concern over the health workers, who are being treated badly and are restricted to enter their own building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:11 IST
Hema Malini expresses concern over health workers being mistreated
Hema Malini (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Hema Malini on Saturday expressed concern over the health workers, who are being treated badly and are restricted to enter their own building. The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video where she expressed concern over the situation the health workers are going through. "Friends, I have seen this in various news channels and I am very sad that the health workers are being treated very badly. They are being restricted to enter their own building," she said.

The 'Baghban' actor further said: "Just think, in such times, they are our safeguards amid such situation (coronavirus outbreak). They are the ones who are going to ground level and are finding out the patients suffering from the disease." She went on to add that "they do so, to save you. Remember, opposing them is to play with the safety of the country and every citizen. That is why we should honour them. Jai Hind."

In the post accompanying the video, she wrote, "Some of you might have watched the following interview on India TV where I have spoken about how I spend a typical day during this lockdown and social distancing period. This is for those of you who might have missed it!" The post garnered more than 1.3k views within 35 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Just like other celebrities, Hema Malini is also practicing self-isolation amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak. India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Amid lockdown, parents undertake over 2,000 km journey for Army officer's funeral

In the wake of a nation-wide lockdown, parents of a gallantry award-winning officer had to undertake an over 2000-km-long journey by road to attend the funeral of their son in Bengaluru, according to a family member. Col Navjot Singh Bal,...

UPDATE 2-UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Britains COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make very good progress in his recovery from the virus. Britain has now repo...

U.S. coronavirus death toll climbs past 19,500 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus topped 19,500 on Saturday while the number of infections rose past half a million over the Easter weekend, according to a Reuters tally.The number of U.S. deaths is the second highest in the world but may ...

Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu provides food to 11 lakh people amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu has doubled its capacity and is serving meals to 11 lakh needy people, said G Prakash, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner. G Prakash also said that the stock for Amma cantee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020