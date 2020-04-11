Left Menu
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris Jenner have started delivering the hand sanitizer they have produced for healthcare workers and first responders in Southern California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:29 IST
Kylie, Kris Jenner deliver their hand sanitizer to healthcare workers
Kris and Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris Jenner have started delivering the hand sanitizer they have produced for healthcare workers and first responders in Southern California. According to Page Six, the 22-year-old star and her mom Kris teamed up with Coty- a major stakeholder in Kylie's cosmetics and skincare lines, to make the hand sanitizer for those on the 'front line' of the COVID-19 pandemics. And each bottle of sanitizer is labelled with the message, "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

On Friday, the staffers were seen donating the hand sanitizer to medics at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. The founder of 'Kylie Cosmetics', Kylie had already pledged 1USD million to coronavirus relief efforts to buy protective equipment for those on the medical front lines. She also donated personal protective equipment to medics at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, according to messages on Twitter posted on Friday (local time).

Last month, after being called upon by the Surgeon General Jerome Adams to urge her fans to stay home, Kylie issued an Instagram plea to her 169 million followers to adhere to social distancing. (ANI)

