Singer Sturgill Simpson tests positive for coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:28 IST
Singer- Songwriter Sturgill Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis and also pointed out towards the frustrating attempts he had to go through to get tested.

He started off the post by saying that he and his wife were on "tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid-Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12" and then returned home. The photo he shared on Instagram along the post was taken on March 13, and said: "When my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels."

"Did not fit testing criteria", he quoted the doctor as saying who refused to test him, and said it was impossible for him to have contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity. "Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot," 'A Good Look' singer said.

"Yesterday on Friday, April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for COVID-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative," he added. "All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet I'm still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing I'd taken my wife's advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn," he continued.

Earlier from the music industry, singers Kenny Edmonds and Pink revealed their coronavirus recovery battle. (ANI)

