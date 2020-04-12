'GOT' actor Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson, wife expecting first child

"Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the hit fantasy series, is set to become father for the first time. The strongman-turned-actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he and his wife, trainer Kelsey Henson are pregnant.

"Swipe right to see gender of the mini me!" Bjornsson captioned a series of photos along with Henson. Henson too shared the same pictures on her Instagram.

"Swipe to find out-Boy or Girl!?" she wrote. The couple is expecting a boy. Bjornsson and Henson tied the knot in 2018 in the actor's native Iceland..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.