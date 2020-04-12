Dulquer Salmaan clocks 5 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has thanked his fans after hitting five million followers count on Instagram. The actor took to the social media platform and wrote he was humbled by all the love coming his way.

Uploading a picture where he's wearing a suit with the words "5M" in the background, the actor captioned, "Woo Hoo! Today we are a family of 5 Million! Thank you all for all of the love! Humbled, blessed and eternally grateful." Dulquer, who has featured in acclaimed Malayalam films like "Ustad Hotel", "Bangalore Days" and Tamil romantic-drama "O Kadhal Kanamani", made his Bollywood debut with "Karwaan" in 2018. His last Hindi film was Sonam Kapoor-starrer "The Zoya Factor".

