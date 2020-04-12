Kangana Ranaut spends Sunday playing cards with family

Left Menu
Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Sunday chilling and playing cards with her family.

Updated: 12-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:16 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut playing cards with her family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Sunday chilling and playing cards with her family. The actor, who is currently in her hometown Manali, was snapped sitting in her garden amid mountains and spending the time with her family.

Kangana's team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram. "Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y'all playing? Tell us in the comments below," Kangana's team captioned the post.

The 'Queen' actor's sister Rangoli Chandel also posted the picture on Twitter and revealed that the family was playing with cards in the picture. The actor, who is from India's hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, is currently back home with her family, like many other Bollywood celebrities during the lockdown. (ANI)

