Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in Uttarakhand

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:24 IST
Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March

The actors came to Ramgarh, around 45 km from here, on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced. Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains. Veteran actor Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home.

