Riteish, Genelia profess 'love in lockdown' while enacting romantic song

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday made a TikTok video featuring himself and his wife and actor Genelia enacting an iconic song from Sanjay Dutt's 'Saajan'. In the video, the star couple is seen professing 'love in lockdown' by enacting in reprised version of the famous romantic song 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai.'

The 'Housefull' actor posted the video on Instagram. Both the actors could be seen sitting in their balcony while shooting the video. "Love in Lockdown @geneliad ..... favourite song from Saajan.... @madhuridixitnene @duttsanjay," the 'Ek Villian' actor captioned the post.

The original song featured veteran actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The post received wide appreciation from the fans of the actors and netizens left scores of comments below the video.

The star couple of Riteish and Genelia is currently under self-isolation amid the nationwide lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152, including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

