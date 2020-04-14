Left Menu
Hugh Jackman spotted in East Hampton and West Village over Easter weekend

Australian actor Hugh Jackman spent part of Easter weekend observing social distancing at Serafina East Hampton before popping over to the West Village for a dog walk.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:39 IST
Hugh Jackman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Hugh Jackman spent part of Easter weekend observing social distancing at Serafina East Hampton before popping over to the West Village for a dog walk. According to Page Six, the 51-year-old actor popped in for takeout at Serafina. He was spotted wearing all-black gym clothes and a mask. A source told the outlet that "he consciously stood at least 6 feet away while he paid for his order, and was concerned about how the staff was doing. He made a comment about wanting to support local business in East Hampton."

The 'Wolverine' actor's order included pizzas, grilled calamari and desserts. The restaurant gifted him a blue-and-yellow Serafina mask. On Sunday, Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness celebrated their anniversary in part by walking their dogs in the West Village. He posted on social media, "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better." (ANI)

