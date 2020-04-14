Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

Frozen 2 was premiered in November 2019. All its success in the global box office paved way for Frozen 3. In other words, the severe success of Frozen 2 made Frozen 3 as one of the highly animated movies of this decade.

The release date of Frozen 3 is not announced. However, we can observe a gap of six years after observing the release periods of Frozen 1 and Frozen 2. As the second installment was launched during the last phase of 2019, we cannot expect the third movie to be launched in this year.

As the world is highly suffering from coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is not left behind to be hit badly. All the projects have been halted and majority of the movies and television series have been postponed. During such critical condition, Frozen 3's production can't be expected to move ahead for further development.

As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will undoubtedly work on Frozen 3 to complete the Frozen trilogy. Another reason why the movies consume much time is the makers always focus on the story to be perfect.

According to Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios has revealed that they are ensuring that Frozen 3 gets the best storyline and portrayal of characters including some funny moments. The movie could be released in 2023 or 2024 as the production will take a lot of time to make it perfect.

The next movie Frozen 3 is likely to see a royal wedding and fans may be flabbergasted to see the Queen of Arendelle, Anna having a lavish wedding. Kristoff tried on multiple occasions to propose to Anna in Frozen 2 but there were few hindrances for the couple to join hand.

Frozen 3 will continue from where Frozen 2 left with Elsa living in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa discovers that she has a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra. The third film will return the whole gang of Anna, Elsa, Sven, Olaf and Kristoff.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

"Alone in the Forest" #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/VTizKeDmub — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) April 7, 2020

