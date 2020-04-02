Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 02:34 IST
Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it
Toy Story 5 does not have an official confirmation and fans need to wait for a long time for it as the world is almost closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality? This is a million-dollar question! The success of Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 released last year opened another door for Toy Story 5. Read the texts below to get more updates.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official confirmation and fans need to wait for a long time for it as the world is almost closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the good news is that actress Annie Potts hinted plenty of fans would be excited to view what the toys do now.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

Toy Story 4 in the series has accumulated USD 922.9 million globally that pushes the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. The fourth movie played to 3,610 theaters, and averaging USD 2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million. Forbes reported that total is just a 32.8 percent drop over the previous weekend, when the fourth franchise film pulled in USD 15.6 million.

As far as Toy Story 5 is concerned, the making of this movie is yet to be announced. But we believe this is too early to receive any update from Pixar and Walt Disney on the making of another movie. Remember Toy Story was released in June 2010 and it took 4 years for Disney to announced Toy Story 4 at an investor's call in November 2014.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

The UNs COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has said. In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, ...

Brazil's coronavirus toll very worrying -health minister

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the countrys supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators...

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.Many state governors complain they do not have enough of venti...

NIA to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan; first overseas case registered by agency

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistans capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. This is the first case of its kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020