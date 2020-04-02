Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality? This is a million-dollar question! The success of Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 released last year opened another door for Toy Story 5. Read the texts below to get more updates.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official confirmation and fans need to wait for a long time for it as the world is almost closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the good news is that actress Annie Potts hinted plenty of fans would be excited to view what the toys do now.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

Toy Story 4 in the series has accumulated USD 922.9 million globally that pushes the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. The fourth movie played to 3,610 theaters, and averaging USD 2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million. Forbes reported that total is just a 32.8 percent drop over the previous weekend, when the fourth franchise film pulled in USD 15.6 million.

As far as Toy Story 5 is concerned, the making of this movie is yet to be announced. But we believe this is too early to receive any update from Pixar and Walt Disney on the making of another movie. Remember Toy Story was released in June 2010 and it took 4 years for Disney to announced Toy Story 4 at an investor's call in November 2014.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

