Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hasmukh' a tale of morality versus ambition: Nikkhil Advani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:04 IST
'Hasmukh' a tale of morality versus ambition: Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, co-creator of Vir Das-led series “Hasmukh”, says the show focuses on untamed ambition. The series features Vir in the titular role of a young man from Saharanpur, who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, he lacks good comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he decides to go to any extent to make sure the world notices his talent. “I want people to understand that this show is not just about a guy, who is murdering, it is about ambition vs morality. It is a tale of morality versus ambition. It is a simple question about to what extent one can go for their ambition. “I want people to enjoy the show, which is well-made, well created and well enacted,” Advani told PTI. The director-producer said he had been trying to collaborate with Vir for the longest time and “Hasmukh” seemed an apt choice.

The germ of the idea for came from Vir and he gave some suggestions to make the story more appealing. “Vir came with an idea, he said he has a concept – ‘I am a comedian, who is from a small town and is a murderer’. "We discussed it and I said there is no dilemma or conflict in his life, suppose he has a bad comic timing and his timing only improves if he does a murder, before every show he has to do a murder. While he wants to be the best comedian in the country, he is no longer innocent for that ambition.” Advani said with a murdered background, the challenge for the team was to make the character likeable. “It is very difficult, I hope people get it. I want people to cheer for him. I don’t want people to hate him. That is where the writing comes in. So one has to understand why he murders and who he murders, how he murders, these are the three questions one has to answer,” he added.

According to the filmmaker, Vir has worked hard to capture the essence of the character. “It is challenging because Vir is a Bandra boy. He is from the city. To play the boy from Saharanpur, he had to get the accent right so he sat with a diction tutor. He worked very hard for this part. No one would think of casting Vir as a boy from Saharanpur. So he had to prove with this show that he is not only a stand-up comedian but also a good actor.” The series, directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad. "Hasmukh" produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment, the show will debut on Netflix on April 17. Advani said for him the aim, through his company Emmay Entertainment is to create unusual content for OTT platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020