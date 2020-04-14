Left Menu
Country singer Larry Gatlin provides insight on how coronavirus crisis could impact tours, concerts

Country singer Larry Gatlin, talking about how the coronavirus crisis could impact the music and entertainment business, on Tuesday, revealed that his group, the Gatlin Bros., "have had to cancel about eight or 10 concerts. Now, that's the bad news."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:24 IST
Country singer Larry Gatlin (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Country singer Larry Gatlin, talking about how the coronavirus crisis could impact the music and entertainment business, on Tuesday, revealed that his group, the Gatlin Bros., "have had to cancel about eight or 10 concerts. Now, that's the bad news." Cited by Fox News, the singer privided an insight into how the stoppage of concerts and tours could affect artists, especially those who operate independent of a record label and rely on income from touring to pay their bills.

"The good news is they're not really canceled," the Grammy winner added. "They are postponed until a later date because those promoters on the other end of the deal, they're businessmen and businesswomen, too. And they have customers, they're called fans. Their customers are our customers," he said.

The 71-year-old also pointed out that "it's going to work a hardship but here's the thing, my wife and I are greatly blessed." "We live in a nice house. We have nice cars, but we are not like a lot of people probably think, filthy, stinking rich," he added.

The West Texas native also empathised with the everyday people who solely rely on the benefits received from daily work. "Here's a simple fact, if I don't go and 'work' 70 or 80 days a year, we are not going to live in that house," he said.

"We're not going to starve to death but we wouldn't live in that house. So the other deal is that old saying, 'The man who loves his job is always on vacation," Fox News quoted Gatlin as saying. (ANI)

