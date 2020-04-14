Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Last Kingdom Season 4 trailer shows more battles, Uhtred says ‘he’s lost his home’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:28 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 4 trailer shows more battles, Uhtred says ‘he’s lost his home’
Thanks to Netflix for dropping a trailer for The last Kingdom Season 4 on April 12. The 1:03 minutes trailer shows severe battle, the intensity which was never been observed in the previous seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

We are just a few days away from The Last Kingdom Season 4's premiere. During the period when the world is in severe trouble due to lockdown for fighting against coronavirus pandemic, The Last Kingdom is one of those few television series that have premiere dates. Read the texts below to read latest updates on it.

Thanks to Netflix for dropping a trailer for The last Kingdom Season 4 on April 12. The 1:03 minutes trailer shows severe battle, the intensity which was never been observed in the previous seasons. The brutal fights are visible in open fields.

The trailer for The last Kingdom Season 4 consists of 74 shots including four graphic cards. It seems like the team had ample production budget to spend behind the fourth season. It is evident from the scenes like fights, cavalry charges and sieges. Even female characters are also seen in fighting mode.

Here's the official description of The last Kingdom Season 4 – As one young king rises, another falls–as Uhtred's gaze finally turns back to the ancestral home that was stolen from him so long ago.

"I've lost my home, I've lost my name… I'm no longer Uhtred of Bebbanburg," Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) says at low ebb on the starting of trailer.

We learned in early March this year that Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Tales, the novels on which Netflix's The Last Kingdom is based, would come to an end with the 13th novel in the series, ominously titled War Lord.

Here's the official synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 4 published by What's On Netflix – After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However, fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred's dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred's feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war.

Watch The Last Kingdom Season 4's latest trailer below:

The Last Kingdom Season 4 will be premiered on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Rolex joins leading watchmakers withdrawing from Baselworld fair

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police

Around 1500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, Mumbai Police said. Today at 4 pm, around 1500 people gathered at Bandra ra...

UK coronavirus death toll could be far higher than previously shown

The United Kingdoms true death toll from the novel coronavirus far exceeds estimates previously published by the government, according to broader official data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the n...

Modi holds talks with Palestinian Prez Mahmoud Abbas; discusses COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020