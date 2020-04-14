The Last Kingdom Season 4 trailer shows more battles, Uhtred says ‘he’s lost his home’

We are just a few days away from The Last Kingdom Season 4's premiere. During the period when the world is in severe trouble due to lockdown for fighting against coronavirus pandemic, The Last Kingdom is one of those few television series that have premiere dates. Read the texts below to read latest updates on it.

Thanks to Netflix for dropping a trailer for The last Kingdom Season 4 on April 12. The 1:03 minutes trailer shows severe battle, the intensity which was never been observed in the previous seasons. The brutal fights are visible in open fields.

The trailer for The last Kingdom Season 4 consists of 74 shots including four graphic cards. It seems like the team had ample production budget to spend behind the fourth season. It is evident from the scenes like fights, cavalry charges and sieges. Even female characters are also seen in fighting mode.

Here's the official description of The last Kingdom Season 4 – As one young king rises, another falls–as Uhtred's gaze finally turns back to the ancestral home that was stolen from him so long ago.

"I've lost my home, I've lost my name… I'm no longer Uhtred of Bebbanburg," Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) says at low ebb on the starting of trailer.

We learned in early March this year that Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Tales, the novels on which Netflix's The Last Kingdom is based, would come to an end with the 13th novel in the series, ominously titled War Lord.

Here's the official synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 4 published by What's On Netflix – After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However, fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred's dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred's feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war.

Watch The Last Kingdom Season 4's latest trailer below:

The Last Kingdom Season 4 will be premiered on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

