Karnataka Triumphs Over Mumbai: Advances to Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Finals

Karnataka secured a spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals by defeating Mumbai by 55 runs in a rain-affected match. The team, led by an unbeaten partnership from Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair, outperformed Mumbai both in batting and Bowling, with Vidyadhar Patil playing a crucial role in dismissing Mumbai's top order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:40 IST
Devdutt Padikkal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka progressed to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a decisive 55-run win over Mumbai, securing victory through the VJD method in a rain-interrupted quarter-final. Chasing a target of 255, Karnataka was at a strong 187/1 in 33 overs when weather conditions halted play, ensuring their advance.

Devdutt Padikkal narrowly missed a century, finishing unbeaten on 81 runs off 95 balls, complemented by 11 boundaries. Karun Nair provided robust support, scoring 74 not out from 80 deliveries. Their partnership kept Karnataka firmly in command, leaving Mumbai's bowlers struggling.

Karnataka's only loss was captain Mayank Agarwal, dismissed for 12 by Mohit Avasthi. Earlier, Karnataka's bowlers, led by Vidyadhar Patil's three-wicket haul, restricted Mumbai to a modest total, showcasing a disciplined and effective performance.

