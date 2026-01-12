Left Menu

Cuban-U.S. Relations: Conflicting Accounts and New Tensions

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has dismissed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the two countries are in talks. Diaz-Canel reaffirms no discussion is happening beyond technical migration contacts, emphasizing the need for relations grounded in international law rather than threats and hostility.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel refuted claims of any ongoing discussions with the United States, following statements by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting talks between the nations. Trump indicated discussions but failed to specify details, adding anticipation by stating 'you'll find out pretty soon.'

Diaz-Canel clarified that the only dialogues occurring involve technical discussions in the migration sector. He asserted that for U.S.-Cuban relations to move forward, interactions must prioritize international law over threats and economic pressures.

Meanwhile, Trump declared the U.S. would prevent Venezuelan oil or funds from reaching Cuba and hinted at the possibility of a deal if Cuba is willing to engage. The remarks underscore the complex and tense nature of the current U.S.-Cuba relationship.

