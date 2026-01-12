Left Menu

Tragedy in Ballia: Newlywed's Demise Sparks Dowry Harassment Allegations

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a 23-year-old newlywed woman allegedly took her own life due to harassment over dowry demands. Her mother-in-law has been arrested, and a case is registered against several family members. The incident underscores ongoing issues surrounding dowry-related violence in India.

A 23-year-old woman in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly ended her life following alleged dowry harassment, with her mother-in-law now under arrest, police confirmed on Monday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Parsia village, where the woman, Putul, was discovered hanging in her marital home on Sunday. Authorities promptly responded to the alarming situation and dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the victim's mother, Urmila Devi. According to the FIR, after marrying Rohit Yadav in May 2025, Putul faced relentless harassment from her in-laws over dowry demands. Police have charged the mother-in-law and other family members under relevant legal sections, with arrests ongoing.

