Students Demand a Greener, Student-Friendly Thane in Civic Poll Petition

Students from Thane's Saraswati Secondary School petitioned civic poll candidates for a city prioritizing nature and student welfare, proposing initiatives like AI safety measures, expert access, and improved school facilities. They emphasize sustainable resource use and a development approach securing youth health and future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:39 IST
In a compelling move, students from Saraswati Secondary School in Thane have laid down a gauntlet to civic poll candidates, urging them to create a city that emphasizes natural preservation and student welfare. The students crafted a detailed petition in memory of late environmentalist Dr. Madhavrao Gadgil, calling attention to the need for sustainable urban development.

The petition highlights several key demands, such as the implementation of AI-based CCTV for enhanced safety, availability of medical professionals in schools, and access to education in AI, graphic design, yoga, and self-defense. Additional proposals include providing air-conditioned study spaces for underprivileged students along with better infrastructural support for youth activities.

The students also advocate for dedicated cycle paths, secure 'school zones,' and prioritization of student recreation facilities. Moreover, they request tax concessions for Marathi schools, reserved educational plots, and a streamlined system for student documentation. This initiative seeks to align Thane's growth with the health and prosperity of its young citizens.

