Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to star in animated sci-fi comedy for Quibi

Actors Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are set to feature in a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series developed by Quibi, the short-form streaming platform. According to Variety, the series has the working title of "Filthy Animals".

It revolves around a 12-year-old middle schooler who befriends a selfish and suave cat. The series comes from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and is created by Nikolai Haas, Simon Haas, and Johnny Smith. Jones and McCormack will also executive produce along with Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, among others.

