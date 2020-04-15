Ayushmann Khurrana urges India to be patient, follow norms during lockdown 2.0 to defeat COVID-19

Urging all Indians to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday said that only countrymen possess the power to win over COVID-19 and they can do so by staying at home. The 'Article 15' actor urged people to patiently contribute to the fight against the highly contagious virus by diligently following the extended period of nationwide lockdown.

"We all are at risk due to coronavirus and we have to be patient to beat its spread. Nothing compares to the pain of losing lives and I urge every citizen of the country to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones," the 35-year-old actor said. "Respect the national lockdown till May 3rd and don't flout the rules laid down by the government because the power is with us to save our lives and the lives of many others," he added.

Khurrana has requested each citizen to maintain the same resolve, same dedication during this extended period of lockdown as they have shown during the initial 21-day lockdown. "Every citizen of India is facing difficulties at various levels, every citizen is anxious but we all have been persistent in trying to keep the virus at check. Only we can help India win over coronavirus and protect the lives of millions of people," said the 'Vicky Donor' actor.

"Let us be compassionate, let our resolve not waver, let our focus to make India win not waver. Each one of us has to maintain strict vigil to control the situation and help India return back to normalcy," he added. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced the extension of the lockdown as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.