The world is too complex: Denis Villeneuve on making 'Dune' into two-part epic

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve says the world created by author Frank Herbert in his classic novel "Dune" is quite complex and that is why he wanted to tell the story in two parts. Set in the distant future, the 1965 cult classic novel follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is the only known location of the galaxy's most vital and mind-altering mineral called "spice".

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. The novel was previously adapted by veteran filmmaker David Lynch into a 1984 movie which made news back then for the director's frequent clashes with the producers.

Villeneuve, whose last directorial was "Blade Runner 2049", the critically-acclaimed sequel to Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" , said he knew right from the start that it would be impossible to tell the story of "Dune" in just one film. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in detail," the director told Vanity Fair.

He said the themes explored by the author in his novel, such as the over-exploitation of the planet, are quite relevant for the present-day audiences. "No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That's why I think that 'Dune', this book, was written in the 20th century. "It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and capitalism and the exploitation, the overexploitation, of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It's a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth," he added.

Villeneuve said "Dune" was the most "difficult" project of his career. "It's a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality and a lot of characters. I think that's why it's so difficult. Honestly, it's by far the most difficult thing I've done in my life," the filmmaker added.

"Dune" will see Timothee Chalamet leading a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve has adapted the novel in collaboration with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The first part of "Dune" will release on December 18 this year.

