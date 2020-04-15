Left Menu
Ayushmann, Tahira turn Simpsons, say 'We are not as mad together, or so we hope'

Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, shared a picture featuring him and wife Tahira Kashyap as 'The Simpsons' characters and said that they "sure are crazy" about the popular sitcom.

15-04-2020
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, shared a picture featuring him and wife Tahira Kashyap as 'The Simpsons' characters and said that they "sure are crazy" about the popular sitcom. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the picture, where the duo is seen standing and exchanging smiles.

The 'Article 15' actor wrote in the caption: "We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons!" He wrapped up the post by expressing excitement about the upcoming new season of the popular sitcom and wrote: "All other fans out there, say "Woah Mama", and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here! #TheSimpsonsAreHe"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bollywood brother-sister duo, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, too shared a cartoon picture of them and said that they are eagerly waiting for the new season of the sitcom. In their post, Kapoor compared himself to Bart Simpson and his sister to Lisa Simpson.

'The Simpsons' is an acclaimed American sitcom revolving around the lives of the Simpson family. (ANI)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

