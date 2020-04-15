Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaika Arora says 'stick to bare necessities' with 'The Jungle Book' song

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared the video of the song 'Bare Necessities' from the popular animated film 'The Jungle Book' and urged people to stick to its motto during the lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:21 IST
Malaika Arora says 'stick to bare necessities' with 'The Jungle Book' song
Actor Malaika Arora (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared the video of the song 'Bare Necessities' from the popular animated film 'The Jungle Book' and urged people to stick to its motto during the lockdown period. Arora took to Instagram to share the video of the song which featured 'The Jungle Book' characters Mowgli and Baloo.

In the video, the two characters from the much-acclaimed film are seen dancing to the rhythm of the song that preaches about living life with the simple bare necessities. With the lockdown in effect, many people are complaining of missing the luxuries of life. "Jus stick to the bare necessities , support local n respect Mother Nature .... #thistooshallpass #stayhomestaysafe," she captioned the picture.

'The Jungle Book' is a popular fiction book by Rudyard Kipling. The story by Kipling has been adapted into several cartoons, film and television series. It revolves around the life of a boy Mowgli the 'man-cub' who is raised in the jungle by wolves. Most other characters of the story are animals living in the jungle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus delivers record blow to U.S. retail sales in March

U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak depressed demand for a range of goods, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades. T...

'Self employment-generating' PILs should not be heard, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a PIL seeking relief for the poor during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying that such self employment generating pleas should not be entertained. These are self employment ge...

UnitedHealth won't seek federal aid because of outbreak

UnitedHealth Group is sticking to its profit outlook for the year and says it wont seek any federal assistance to make it through a coronavirus outbreak that has hobbled much of the economy. The coronavirus developed too late in the United ...

Aarogya Setu becomes world fastest app to reach 50 mn download: Niti Aayog CEO

Governments mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the worlds fastest app to reach 50 million downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020