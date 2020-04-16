'SNL' actor Bowen Yang joins Quibi series 'Trip'

"Saturday Night Live" actor Bowen Yang is set to star in "Trip", a comedy series from Quibi. The show, developed for the upcoming short-form streaming service, is a modern-day funny take on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice".

Yang will star alongside the show's writer and creator Joel Kim Booster as his witty best friend, reported Deadline. The story follows two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rose and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Stephen Dunn of "Closet Monster" fame is attached to direct. "Trip" will be executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch and produced by Jax Media. Yang is currently a featured player for "SNL" after beginning as a writer last season. He also co-stars on the Comedy Central show "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens".

