Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Ripa opens up about other profession she once wanted to pursue

American actor Kelly Ripa revealed that once upon a time she had wanted to be a midwife.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:06 IST
Kelly Ripa opens up about other profession she once wanted to pursue
Kelly Ripa (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Kelly Ripa revealed that once upon a time she had wanted to be a midwife. The 49-year-old actor revealed this on Wednesday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' on Fox News.

The show welcomed Jennifer Shoback, a midwife from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania who Ripa addressed. The former opera star said, "You are living my other profession. Once upon a time, I was like, 'I wish I could be a midwife or a doula.' I wish I had that level of expertise because I just find the whole childbirth experience to be so incredible and miraculous and exhilarating, you do such a phenomenal job there."

Then Shoback opened up about how life has changed for midwives like herself during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that it's a "really scary" time amid COVID-19. She explained that they have masks on their face, and they're dressed from head to toe and have additional PPE on for delivery. She said, "We really feel for our moms because I don't think it's what anybody envisioned their birth would look like -- coming into the hospital with this infection and this pandemic and then all the healthcare providers for their whole stay are covered from head to toe."

The 'American Cheerleader' star praised Shoback for her work and said, "I know from experience that you are a source of comfort to the women in those delivery rooms. We are just so thankful that you are fighting the good fight every day and bringing these beautiful little people into the world." The actor has three children of her own-22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola and 17-year-old Joaquin all of whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday as daily coronavirus death tolls in both Spain and Italy eased, while a defiant statement on the crisis from two of the continents big-budget airlines helped battered travel stocks recover.T...

COVID-19 lockdown: Andhra govt begins trial of doorstep ration delivery services in Machilipatnam

In a bid to discourage public gathering at shops, Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday started a trial run for door-to door ration delivery services to a section of beneficiaries in Machilipatnam city of Krishna district. There are more th...

Exercise may protect against deadly COVID-19 condition: Study

Regular exercise may reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major cause of death in patients infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a review of studies. Researchers from the University of V...

Fan Zhiyi, the Chinese cult hero who 'rejected Liverpool, Newcastle'

Fan Zhiyi says he turned down a Liverpool offer made by Gerard Houllier in a pub and also rejected Newcastle United, while a trial at Tottenham Hotspur was torpedoed by injury. But does the 50-year-old known as General Fan in China have any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020