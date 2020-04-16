It's Cillian Murphy's show: Joe Cole on leaving 'Peaky Blinders'

"Peaky Blinders" star Joe Cole says he left the BBC series because it was heavily focused around his co-star Cillian Murphy's character. Cole played the role of John Shelby, the younger brother of Murphy's Thomas Shelby, in the series. "With 'Peakly Blinders' I never really got out of the gates in that role. It’s Cillian’s show really," Cole told Mirror about his season four exit from the show.

The 31-year-old actor will next star in Sky Atlantic’s upcoming show "Gangs of London". He described the series as "more ensemble" as "it follows characters on a deep level". But for the last few years, Cole has been saying no to a lot of gangster shows.

"I’ve spent the last few years turning down gang related shows because when a show does well you get offered quite a lot of them. I actually chose to leave 'Peaky Blinders' because I wanted to explore new avenues and new characters and new stories," the actor said. However, after reading the script of "Gangs of London", Cole said he changed his mind.

"I read the first episode and a synopsis and I was like, ‘This could be something special... For me it’s really an opportunity to show what I can do and for the rest of the cast, what they can do," the actor added..

