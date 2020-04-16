Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindsay Lohan wants to 'come back' with 'Mean Girls' sequel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:12 IST
Lindsay Lohan wants to 'come back' with 'Mean Girls' sequel

Actor-singer Lindsay Lohan has said she wants to start doing films again and a "Mean Girls" sequel would be the perfect comeback. Lohan, initially a popular child artiste, broke out with the 2004 high school comedy from writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters.

"I should probably get back to doing movies at some point. I think I was hanging on to ('Mean Girls') for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a 'Mean Girls 2'. "To work with Tina, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that," the actor told David Spade on his show "Lights Out". "But that's all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing," she added.

A direct-to-video sequel, "Mean Girls 2", premiered on ABC Family (now Freeform) in 2011, but with a new cast. There are no official plans yet for a follow-up film to the hit, but Lohan will next be seen as a police detective in the upcoming thriller "Cursed", alongside Mickey Rourke. She also recently released her first song in 12 years, "Back to Me".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,061 to 29,214 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,061 to 29,214, health authorities said on Thursday, with 181 new deaths.The total death toll in the country is 3,315, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health RIVM sa...

US home construction collapsed 22.3% in March

US home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3 from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate...

Libyan official says 2 killed, 5 wounded in Tripoli shelling

A woman and a child were killed and another five children were wounded by artillery shelling in Tripoli from eastern forces seeking to capture the capital from the UN-backed government there, a Libyan official said Thursday. Libya has been ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 630pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020