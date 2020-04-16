Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative

Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of 'India Let's Make a Film.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST
Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative
Poster of the initiative (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of 'India Let's Make a Film.' Under the initiative, film enthusiasts of the country are asked to stay at home and make one-minute-long films on six topics.

The topics given to the film enthusiasts are, 'good side of quarantine,' 'hum honge kamyaab,' interesting lockdown stories and many more. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement in this regard and also posted a poster of the initiative.

"Encouraging the spirit of the nation. Please do not step put to shoot this film. Stay home, stay safe," read the poster. The winning films will be presented to the audiences by filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor on social media.

The initiative has been taken up by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and others to promote social distancing during the lockdown period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency gets revamp in response to backlash

Facebooks planned cryptocurrency Libra will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs in a scaled-back revamp it hopes will win regulatory approval.The prospect of Facebooks 2.5 billion users adopting Libr...

UK to extend lockdown for another three weeks - Sky News

Britains government has agreed to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.Drakeford was involved in a meeting of British leaders on Thursday afternoon, l...

IGMC team which treated COVID-19 patients kept in quarantine: official

Shimla, Apr 16 PTI&#160;A 15-member medical team that treated three COVID-19 patients at Himachal Pradeshs premier Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC here has been kept in quarantine, the hospitals senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj...

Paytm Payments Bank partners Mastercard to launch debit cards

Paytm Payments Bank will now issue Mastercard debit cards to its account holders to enable them perform online transactions, make payment in stores as well as withdraw cash from ATMs. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has partnered with Masterca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020